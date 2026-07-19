WWE Saturday Night's Main Event - 7/18/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

This Saturday Night's Main Event managed to feel like an extended Fanatics special feature rather than a wrestling show, reminding everyone that Madison Square Garden is, in fact, where the New York Knicks, NBA Champions, play their hoops. Danhausen's match with JD McDonagh was built up to a Karl Anthony Towns cameo, effectively winning the match for him with chokeslams to McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio.

That might have been fine on its own as a nod to the champs. But the main event of the night was booked to be a segment with Roman Reigns and Jalen Brunson, rather than a wrestling match. That segment strove to answer the question of how many basketball players and accompanying angles are too many, with Brunson and Reigns' celebration of one another and the Knicks being interrupted by Seth Rollins and Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers.

This was obviously a riff on Haliburton's villainy in the eyes of Knicks fans, having eliminated them from the Conference play-offs in 2025. And if one didn't know that, they did once Michael Cole had bellowed it enough times.

Haliburton proved to be a mere distraction as Rollins ran in the ring to attack Reigns. Brunson stood in Rollins' way as he went for a stomp, thus allowing Reigns to finish the segment standing tall. It was really something you would see happen on Jimmy Kimmel or, as said before, a Fanatics special feature.

This was a show for the sake of having a show, and one that hardly lived up to the venue it emanated from. There were spots of good wrestling here and there, but even then, everything was inconsequential, aside from the Women's Tag title change of course. Shows are often remembered for how they end, and this one ended in a bit of a mess. Unless the vision is to book a Haliburton and Rollins versus Brunson and Reigns match – which, why? – Then there seems very little point in making them a focal aspect in this feud that had been, at the very least, trying to take itself seriously.

It's another example of WWE sacrificing its own product for the everlasting chase for mainstream acceptance. The company now leases its time to whoever will draw the most eyes, as if someone watching for Jalen Brunson or Tyrese Haliburton is going to stay to watch Johnny Gargano planking.

If the rest of the show was in any way gripping or compelling, then it wouldn't be so bad. But it's not, and there are more shows than ever to showcase that.

Written by Max Everett