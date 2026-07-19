Tommaso Ciampa Adds Extreme Stipulation To AEW Redemption Match

The upcoming bout between Tommaso Ciampa and Chris Jericho just got more extreme.

On Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" in Boston, Ciampa, a native of the city, defeated The Rascalz's Myron Reed with a backstabber and a running knee. Afterward, Ciampa then pivoted his attention to the commentary desk, where he instructed Paul Wight to deliver a message to Jericho, his long-time friend, about their match at AEW Redemption.

"I know that you are best friends with Chris Jericho. So I want you to listen and send a message to Chris," Ciampa said. "Not only is Tommaso Ciampa better than Chris Jericho, but the Psycho Killer is not afraid of the Painmaker. Tell your boy Chris if he wants a fight at Redemption in Montreal, he can have it, but it's going to be No Holds Barred."

Jericho initially challenged Ciampa to a match at Redemption following their encounter at "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break." There, Ciampa blinded Jericho with a handful of sand, then struck him with a jumping knee strike to secure the singles competition victory. Per Jericho himself, he liked being battered and bloodied by Ciampa, which is why he wanted to do it again at AEW Redemption. This time, though, Jericho will take on Ciampa under his revived "Painmaker" persona.

AEW Redemption will emanate from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Sunday, July 26, with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega also slated to defend his title against Kevin Knight. Meanwhile, AEW Women's Champion Thekla will put hers on the line against Willow Nightingale.