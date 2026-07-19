Maya World Earns AEW TBS Title Shot

Maya World will challenge for the TBS Championship.

In the main event of Saturday's "AEW Collision," TBS Champion Hikaru Shida put her title on the line against Queen Aminata, with Aminata seemingly poised for victory as she connected with a loud headbutt on the defending champion. When she tried to follow with a running knee, however, Shida caught it and twisted it through the ropes. Using added rope leverage, Shida then rolled up Aminata to retain the TBS Title.

Following her win, Shida unleashed a series of kendo stick shots on Aminata, particularly targeted at her leg. Before the damage became too severe, Maya World charged down to save Aminata. The rising AEW star even forced the kendo stick out of Shida's hand with a kick to her midsection and a series of right fists. Shida managed to escape a further beatdown, but not without AEW later confirming a title match between her and World at Redemption.

.@MayaWorldd saved Queen Aminata from further punishment by @ShidaHikaru and now will have a chance at the TBS Championship at #AEWRedemption! Watch the #AEWCollision replay RIGHT NOW on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/gwhHXaBVHd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2026

For Shida, Redemption will mark the third TBS Championship defense of her reign, which began with a Survival of the Fittest win on July 1. Since then, she's successfully raised it up against Aminata and Harley Cameron. For World, the July 26 pay-per-view will host the first TBS Title opportunity of her career.

AEW Redemption will take place in the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. AEW Women's Champion Thekla will also be in action as she defends her respective title against Willow Nightingale, a former TBS Champion. Whether or not the AEW Women's Tag Team Titles will appear at the event as well has yet to be seen.