Former WWE Star Gangrel Discusses How Long He Plans To Keep Wrestling

Veteran star Gangrel has discussed how long he could keep wrestling for, and what keeps him going.

Gangrel has wrestled since the late '80s for a number of promotions and continues to compete on the indies despite being in his late 50s. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," the former WWE star said that his love for wrestling has kept his career going.

"Absolutely [I still love wrestling]. One hundred percent," he said. "I don't know about the traveling as much, but I still love wrestling. So I tell people it's a lot like a musician. You'll hear them say, 'I get paid to travel, not play music.' I get paid to travel, not wrestle. I would wrestle for free anyway. I love wrestling. When they ask me, 'What's your fee?' I go, 'What are we talking about?' I look at it, and my fee adjusts to whatever that travel is because I've wrestled in every state and been to a lot of countries and stuff like that. So I know exactly what's involved in that travel."

The veteran star said that the secret to his longevity is cutting out certain bumps and moves that he feels isn't necessary for someone of his age. Gangrel touched upon his future, hinting at when he may call it quits. The 57-year-old said that there's a possibility that he could wrestle well into his 60s if his body is holding up.

"I don't know when I want to wrestle to," he said. "I thought my body would give out on me, but the body seems to keep motoring and I keep getting healthier, and I think that has a lot to do with my wife and a happy marriage and, you know, a better lifestyle. But it can't stop the hair from coming out [laughs]."

Gangrel said that wrestlers are vain while referring to his thinning hair, joking that his career could continue as long as his body holds up and he still has hair.