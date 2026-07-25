WWE's Becky Lynch Recalls Co-Worker Seth Rollins' Reaction To Her Original Engagement

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins officially tied the knot five years ago after being one of the most high-profile couples in professional wrestling throughout the past decade, but it's possible that both WWE stars would've never ended up together if "The Visionary" hadn't pursued his now-wife while she was with somebody else.

What many fans don't know is that Lynch had been previously been engaged to another partner before entering a relationship with Rollins, and though "The Man" knew in her heart that she didn't want to marry her ex-fiancée, she still said yes when he proposed, which prompted "The Architect" to directly question her decision.

"He's such a straight shooter like that. Everybody else I told I was engaged and nobody thought that this was going to work out. My mom didn't talk to me for three weeks ... At the point where you go 'Yes' and you're like, okay? Maybe? Right in the moment and then part of you goes, 'Yeah' to save face," she explained on "Happy Mum." "I remember telling my mom like, I said yes, but I know that I'm not going to. It's just I wasn't ready to break up with them at the time. And then Colby texts me and was like, 'What the f**k are you doing? ... You were just crying about this guy three weeks ago or three months ago' ... he was the only person apart from my mom that was straight with me, like this is not, what are you doing?"

In February 2019, Lynch and Rollins officially became a couple, and within just six months, they were engaged, with "Big Time Becks" claiming that her husband had already started shopping for a ring that March.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Happy Mum" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.