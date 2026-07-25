Why AEW's Jeff Jarrett Says His Views On Dark Side Of The Ring Have Changed

"The Dark Side of the Ring" has given fans a look behind the curtain over the years, often revealing that the biggest industry icons and moments had far more trials and tribulations than fans ever realized. However, not many pro wrestling veterans have been happy with the show, especially Jeff Jarrett.

Jarrett recently participated in a three-part "Dark Side of the Ring" series centered around TNA and claims that he's since changed his opinions about the show, as fans' opinions change as well.

"'Cause I'm in that camp [of people coming around on Dark Side of the Ring]," he proclaimed during an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast. Jarrett then noted the issues people have had with DSOTR in the past. "[People feel] that they're just going to rip the wrestling business to shreds."

Jarrett has mainly come around on the show after seeing how the producers handled subjects close to his heart.

"For me, and I've shared this, the Owen [Hart] Story – there's a couple of episodes – the Doink Story – I knew Matt Borne very well – some difficult, maybe 'difficult' isn't the right word, different subject matters that Evan and Crew do their very best to tell the story in a respectful manner, but tell the story," Jarrett explained.

Jarrett also added that compared to past episodes of "DSOTR," he's been seeing some more positive comments about his TNA three-part show that he's never seen before with other episodes.

Ahead of the airing of his episode, Jarrett explained why he took VICE up on the offer to tell TNA's story, stating that he saw it as an opportunity to tell TNA's story and potentially set people straight on misconceptions.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.