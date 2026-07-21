Matt Hardy Comments On DSOTR's Handling Of TNA Victory Road 2011 Incident

While the three-part episode of "Dark Side of the Ring" focused on Jeff Jarrett and TNA Wrestling, there were some other stories featured. One of TNA's most infamous moments came at Victory Road 2011, when Jeff Hardy was scheduled to face Sting in the main event. Hardy was clearly in no shape to compete, yet D'Lo Brown and Eric Bischoff made the decision to let Hardy go to the ring, where Sting immediately hit his finisher to end the match. Brown took accountability when discussing it on "Dark Side" and said they made the wrong choice. Jeff Hardy spoke about the incident and how embarrassing it was and the changes he's made in his life since then.

On the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy", Jeff's brother Matt Hardy spoke about how the show handled such a painful subject. He said it's a situation that has a lot of detail to it, but for the amount of time the episode gave it, he thought they handled it pretty well.

"It was very accurate because I was there that day. I wrestled AJ Styles on that show," he said.

Matt was really happy because of how his match went and then people started asking him if he'd seen his brother. They told him they found Jeff and he wasn't in the greatest condition. Jeff showed up right when he was supposed to make his entrance.

"The best thing about Jeff is he's super accountable about it," Matt said.

Matt said overall the episodes were "really good and compelling" and did a good job humanizing Jarrett. With as much as they covered, Hardy believes they could've gotten another two hours about TNA.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.