Luke Gallows Reflects On Changes In WWE Locker Room Over The Years

Pro wrestling industry has long had a reputation as a difficult industry for newcomers to fit in, as they were forced to quickly adapt to a complex system of norms and expectations; otherwise, they could expect ostracization or harassment from their peers. Thankfully, the environment seems to have changed over the years. Former WWE star Luke Gallows, appearing on TMZ, shared his perspective on differences in that company's locker room.

"I went there the first time, I signed when I was – I had just turned 21 years old, and that was the complete old guard, so that was like: lead through fear, be quiet, walk through eggshells. If you step the wrong way, somebody's coming after you," Gallows said. "Then when we came back in '16, it didn't feel that way as much. The locker room felt a lot better. ... There was a real camaraderie to it. Then when we came back in '22, that was still there, but that was when it was really – the corporate stuff was really taking control, and then the sale happened and all that while we were there."

Gallows and his tag team partner, Karl Anderson, were released in 2025, less than two years into the new regime. Pointing out that he and Anderson only spent a short amount of time working for WWE under TKO, Gallows pondered how the locker room is treated and what morale might be like right now. Specifically, Gallows wondered aloud how the younger wrestlers might feel about the backstage environment.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit TMZ and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.