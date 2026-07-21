WWE HOFer Stone Cold Steve Austin Wins Class In Off-Road Race

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin recently scored a big victory, but this time, it was outside of the ring. According to a new report from F4WOnline, Austin won his stock mod category in the Night Vision 250, an off-road race in Fallon, Nevada.

According to the report, Austin won the category against two other drivers. Overall, he finished 13th out of 36 drivers, with an official time of 5:46:25. The winner, Bobby Pearce, in the unlimited truck class, finished in 4:41:42, according to the official results from the race's Facebook page. Austin, fittingly, races under the number "316."

Austin revealed more about the race, highlighted by FW4Online's report, and said despite qualifying high for the race, taking the eighth spot, he ran into some issues, and he was surprised he won his class. "Stone Cold" said he had to race around large rocks kicked up in the middle of the course, and explained he ended up going over one that tore up his front bumper, a move that knocked he and his co-driver around.

Since his retirement from the ring, outside of his no holds barred match against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38 in 2022, Austin has focused on his multiple brands and projects outside of wrestling, including Broken Skull Racing. Austin and his team were highlighted in Motor Trend back in May, where he spoke more about his love of high-performance Kawasaki UTVs.

In March, Austin revealed he'd come back to WWE not for another match, but for a "moment." He was adamant he wouldn't be doing another match, due to a knee replacement a few years ago, but did admit he gets the "itch" for moments in front of WWE crowds.