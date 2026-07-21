TNA Champ Nic Nemeth Previews Jeff Hardy Match, Comments On Early Announcement

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth is set to defend his gold against wrestling legend Jeff Hardy at the upcoming TNA tapings in Philadelphia on July 30. It's the pair's first time fighting over the title, and Nemeth is excited to take on Hardy, who is currently portraying his "Broken" persona on "TNA iMPACT." Nemeth hyped up on the match on "Rewind Recap Relive," and explained why the company announcing the bout so early was a good thing.

"Announcing that match three weeks out to let everybody in Philly [know,]" he said. "Philadelphia, we know what that means, we know what that crowd deserves and has earned and expects from you. Most importantly, from me."

Nemeth said that he's not facing the happy-go-lucky version of Hardy. He put over both Matt and Jeff, saying they can still move exactly how they did 15 years ago. Nemeth explained he wondered if he'd get the chance to go one-on-one with either Hardy brother during his title run.

"They announce it, and I go, 'Holy crap, let's go,'" he said. "The added bonus? It's Broken Jeff. Never been in the ring with him. Maybe we get something absolutely new. We know that he will go above and beyond... He will put his body on the line and that's what it's about when it comes to these championship matches."

Nemeth called the Hardys a "life force" in TNA. He believes they may be the greatest tag team of all time, and is ready for July 30.

"I am genuinely like, salivating, at a chance to be out there with Jeff, Broken Jeff, in a crowd that I know is going to be rowdy," Nemeth said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Rewind Recap Relive" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.