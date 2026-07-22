Myles Borne Defending WWE NXT NA Title In Hopes Of Tag Title Shot

Myles Borne offered to put his North American Championship on the line so that he and Tavion Heights can challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championship during "WWE NXT."

Borne has held the North American title since February after dethroning Ethan Page, having since gone on to make five defenses. The latest of which came against his former No Quarter Catch Crew teammate, Heights, at Great American Bash, as Heights continues to search for a championship win.

Looking to help in that regard, Borne joined General Manager Robert Stone and Kam Hendrix alongside Heights during "NXT," saying he wanted a NQCC reunion for the Tag titles.

Stone seemed unsure and Hendrix argued that he had to focus on defending the North American title, to which Borne said he was happy to defend his title next week to get the title shot. Heights walked off happy to end his involvement in the segment, not even waiting for Stone's answer.

Stone said he would need to find an opponent and Borne said he was going to suggest Hendrix if he wasn't injured, prompting Hendrix to claim he had received a message just then clearing him for action.