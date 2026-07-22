Tony D'Angelo Retains WWE NXT Title In Brutal Street Fight

Tony D'Angelo is still the NXT Champion after a brutal Street Fight on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT."

On this occasion, D'Angelo immediately met a face full of red mist from his challenger, Naraku (formerly known as NJPW's EVIL), which left him temporarily blinded. This opening granted Naraku an early advantage, with a series of chair shots, steel step slams, and a toss into the nearby LED board following. Naraku furthered the assault with a suplex onto a stack of chairs as well.

D'Angelo eventually managed to regain his footing and clear his eyes out with water. When Naraku then trailed him on the outside, D'Angelo sent him crashing into the barricade.

In the title match's final moments, D'Angelo set up a table in the ring, only to be on the receiving end of another beatdown shortly after. Naraku dropped the defending champion with an STO to the floor and drove him through the announce desk. When he tried to blind D'Angelo once more, however, D'Angelo blocked it and smeared it across Naraku's eyes instead. Off the rebound, D'Angelo unloaded several kendo stick shots to his opponent. Following a low blow, D'Angelo finally secured the Street Fight-winning pinfall with a chokeslam through the table.

D'Angelo initially captured the NXT Championship by besting Joe Hendry, Ethan Page, and Ricky Saints in a four-way bout at "NXT" Stand & Deliver. After receiving a welcome gift from Naraku, the pair then battled over the title at "NXT" Great American Bash, with D'Angelo fighting through an eye injury to retain the title.