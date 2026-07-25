AEW's Billy Gunn Reflects On Billy & Chuck Controversy

Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo's pairing in WWE is often remembered for their "commitment ceremony" and the constant teases that the two were together in an on-screen romantic relationship. While the initial run received praise from organizations like GLAAD, once the "commitment ceremony" revealed that the two were never romantically linked, the angle then received criticism from the same organizations.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Gunn commented on the angle and admitted that it was one of the most challenging runs of his career.

"It actually wasn't supposed to be that at first. It was just supposed to be me, and Chuck thought we were the most gorgeous people, the most gorgeous guys in WWE at the time," he explained.

Gunn then added that they initially would've criticized how much time and attention women get backstage before things pivoted to romantic suggestions.

"So, now you want me to propose to Chuck on live TV? Alrighty then! Let's try that?" he recalled. "By the time that came around, I had been doing – you know – I went from being a cowboy, to a rockabilly guy, to a Bad Ass, to 'hey, can we really pull this off?' 'Cause, it's like, playing – being straight and playing a gay character, I would say, to me, would be one of the hardest things to do."

The veteran further expressed that portraying a believable character requires not just the fans buying it, but the actor themselves, and for that you'd have to go all-in with something, which WWE simply didn't with "Billy & Chuck."

"We always were suggestive, right? It was always the stretching and the funny suggestive stuff; we never went that far," he recalled.