AEW's Anthony Bowens Opens Up About Relationship With 'Wrestling Dad' Billy Gunn

While The Acclaimed are now a thing of the past, "The 5 Tool Player" Anthony Bowens has still got "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn by his side guiding him through the landscape of the AEW men's division. Ever since Bowens returned to AEW at the Dynasty pay-per-view to take on his former tag team partner Max Caster, Gunn has been giving him tips and tricks on how to rise through the ranks in order to win his first piece of singles gold, to the point where Bowens called Gunn his wrestling dad during a recent appearance on "HypeTalkTV."

"Billy is great, he's like my wrestling dad," Bowens said. "I can text him about anything, I can call about literally [anything], he adopted us...I can call him about anything, and I think one of the coolest things is he lets me play devil's advocate with him because a lot of–how do I put this? There tends to be an online reputation of 'supposedly' that people, the young guys at AEW don't listen. I think there's, sometimes with certain veterans, not all, not in AEW, but just in wrestling in general veterans tend to go, they give you advice, and if you don't listen to every single piece of that advice, they think you're a know-it-all."

Bowens explained that Gunn doesn't think that way, and that instead of stating that his way is the only way it should be done, Bowens is able to discuss ideas with Gunn in a way where the WWE Hall of Famer will be more than happy to try them if they're good, or shut them down if they're bad. With that said, Bowens believes Gunn's ideas are correct almost 100% of the time.

