WWE NXT - 7/21/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

While I expected Jaida Parker to finally get the victory over Nattie tonight, I did not expect her win to be thanks to anyone throwing in the towel on behalf of the "Lowkey Legend," especially not Thea Hail. Parker had Nattie locked in a sharpshooter of her own in the middle of the ring, as Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic looked on horrified from ringside, and it seemed like Nattie was going to tap to her own move to put over the "NXT" star.

However, Lyons and Petrovic had a towel they were previously fanning Nattie with, and the women were fighting with it. As the camera was locked in on Nattie in the hold, the white towel went flying into the ring. I assumed Lyons had thrown it, or maybe Petrovic knocked it out of her hand, but it was Hail. The cameras cut back to ringside, and Hail was casually leaning over the commentary desk.

I had a feeling earlier in the night, after a backstage segment, that Nattie would be sticking around "NXT" for a while longer. She, the EVOLVE Women's Champion, and Petrovic confronted Hail, with Nattie telling her she was happy to train her and "make her relevant again." I thought that just meant Nattie's group was looking for another member, after an injury took out Layla Diggs. Nattie told Hail that what she was doing on her own wasn't working for her, and she could "aspire to be a legend." For whatever reason, that screamed to me that Nattie was looking to expand her group, not that Hail was going to insert herself into this feud, considering Hail and Parker have had their own issues backstage.

I don't need the Nattie and Parker feud to continue, and now it feels like we're headed toward some kind of tag match involving Hail with "Miss Parker" and either Petrovic or Lyons with Nattie. Then, I'm sure, we'll get one final singles match between Parker and Nattie, hopefully with everyone banned from ringside, where Parker hopefully gets a definitive victory. It's usually the main roster that's good for extending feuds beyond their expiration date, but the Parker/Nattie feud in "NXT" is getting dangerously close to just that.

Written by Daisy Ruth