Paige Never Thought She'd Be Back In WWE

Paige made her return to WWE at WrestleMania earlier this year, but the English star never thought that day would come.

After a three-year stint with rival promotion AEW, she returned to her old stomping grounds in WWE, admitting on "The Nikki & Brie Show" that she never envisioned making a comeback because of her past injuries.

"I never thought I would ever wrestle again. I was at a stage where my neck was done, my career was done. Like, that was it for Paige, right? So, I never thought that eight years later I'd be back in a WWE ring on a stage with you three ladies like it was 10 years ago," she said.

Paige is particularly pleased to be back because of the talented women currently on WWE's roster, saying she feels fortunate to share the ring with them, whom she claims are excellent wrestlers.

"It's really special, especially because we all get to be together during this era, too," added Paige. "But the new generation of women are so great. They're so intense in the ring. They wrestle their asses off. They wrestle rings around me, I'll tell you that. But yeah, I just feel very fortunate that I get to be in the ring with this new generation. It's bonkers."

The former AEW star has had only a handful of matches since returning, getting off to a dream start by winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Brie Bella. She has primarily competed as part of a tag team with Brie since WrestleMania, with her only singles match coming against Jacy Jayne, the leader of Fatal Influence. The group went on to defeat Paige and Bella for the tag team titles at the recent Saturday Night's Main Event.