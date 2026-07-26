WWE's Jacob Fatu Credits 'High Chief' Peter Maivia For Forming The Bloodline

Today, the Samoan Anoa'i Dynasty is at the center of WWE, with the likes of Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Jacob Fatu all consistently being in major rivalries. Fatu recently looked back at the foundation of his family in the pro wrestling industry, specifically praising "High Chief" Peter Maivia for paving the way for all of them in WWE.

"The great High Chief Peter Maivia, The Rock's grandfather; it all started from that, you know, it all started from him and then it came down to Afa and Sika, Roman Reigns' father," Fatu explained during an interview on "HOT97." "The McMahon family though too, has also been a big part of it, you know? So, from the Rock's grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, Roman Reigns' father, Sika, all the way to Afa, down to my father, Rikishi, Umaga, The Rock."

Fatu expressed that he feels blessed to come from the pro wrestling dynasty he's a part of, while noting that not every family member follows the pipeline into WWE like he did, praising some for their hard work on the independents and sending shout-outs to each one of them. However, Fatu still recognizes his independent circuit roots.

"It took me 12 years to get over there and you know what, they like 'Oh, Jacob, you should've been [in WWE] five years ago!' No, no, no bro, 'cause I was still learning!" he stated, admitting that he was still on the streets while establishing himself in the ring. "But man, God is good, God is great. We turned that thing around, flipped it around ... To keep it 100, bro, [wrestling] saved my life."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "HOT97" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.