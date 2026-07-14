Six-Man Tag Team Match Involving The Bloodline Added To WWE SummerSlam 2026 Card

The SummerSlam card is still coming together with a few weeks to spare. Roman Reigns isn't the only member of The Bloodline to have a match at "The Biggest Party of the Summer".

During "Raw", Royce Keys had just delivered a scoop slam to Jimmy Uso when Jacob Fatu arrived and interfered with the match to cause a disqualification. Solo Sikoa told Fatu to leave Keys alone. They all battled when LA Knight came out to even things up. Knight had previously rejected Solo Sikoa's invite to join him, but tonight he challenged The Usos and Fatu to face him, Sikoa, and Keys for a match at SummerSlam. The match has been made official.

Reigns will face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam for the World Heavyweight Championship. Oba Femi will take on Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell match, Liv Morgan will defend the Women's World title against IYO SKY, CM Punk will put his newly won WWE Undisputed Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes. After winning a gauntlet match, Chad Gable will challenge Penta for the IC title. SummerSlam takes places over two nights, August 1 and 2.