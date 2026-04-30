WWE Releases Official Poster For SummerSlam 2026

Now that the two-night WrestleMania 42 is behind us, we can turn our attention to the next two-night WWE event. One of the company's "Big Four" PLEs is SummerSlam, which last year was expanded to two nights. This year, it will take place on August 1 and 2 and emanate from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

WWE posted a graphic for the event on social media to let fans know that combo tickets are available for pre-sale. The poster for "The Biggest Party of the Summer" features current champions Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, Trick Williams, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Penta. CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Oba Femi are also included.

Minnesota, are you ready?! Combo tickets to #SummerSlam are on sale NOW with presale code: ALLWWE 🔥 🎟️: https://t.co/kurAkFwHJ6 pic.twitter.com/m1EoaS42nT — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2026

Notably absent from the poster is Brock Lesnar, who has been rumored to be retiring at SummerSlam. Lesnar is billed from Minneapolis, won his first WWE Championship at SummerSlam, and returned at SummerSlam last year. However, with his actions following his match at WrestleMania 42, it is unclear if he has officially retired already.