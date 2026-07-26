WWE's John Cena Elaborates On Working With The Make-A-Wish Foundation

John Cena's work with the Make-A-Wish foundation opened the door for one of his two Guinness World Records, specifically the record for the most wishes granted through the foundation. Since his first Make-A-Wish in 2002, Cena has committed to 650 wishes, and in an interview on the "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" podcast, he reflected on his years sharing heartwarming moments with children suffering from critical illnesses.

"Remember your 'Why.' Why am I there? Am I there to be scared? Am I there to be sad? No, I am there to be the hope, and that is my Why," Cena expressed, adding that now that he's retired, he's opened the door for other WWE talent to follow in his footsteps, like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, or Rhea Ripley, and be the hope for children. "Those experiences renew my hope in humanity, they give me gratitude for life. I'm so grateful for the people I've met. And man, when people are just raw emotionally excited? You see it, it's real, you can't fake it."

In the past, Cena has opened up about the emotional side to being the "superhero" to these children, adding that it's important to understand what you're agreeing to. Cena again emphasized being the hope but added that you have to leave your discomfort and whatever you're going through at the door and simply be what the kids need. Cena then admitted that Make-A-Wish isn't for everyone, as it's very sensitive and emotional.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Good Hang with Amy Poehler," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.