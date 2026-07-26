D-Von Dudley Looks Back On 'Very Hard' Decision To Leave ECW For WWE

The Dudley Boyz were far and away the most successful tag team in the history of Extreme Championship Wrestling, winning the ECW World Tag Team Championships a record eight different times. Their success naturally led to WWE offering them contracts in 1999, but despite ECW being in a dire situation financially, leaving ECW wasn't exactly easy for D-Von Dudley.

During a recent appearance on David Otunga's "The Wednesday Hang" podcast, D-Von recalled a conversation he had with Bubba Ray Dudley in 1999 that initially resulted in him wanting to stay with ECW. "I got a phone call from Bubba and he said to me, he goes 'Hey listen, they're really serious about bringing us in,'" D-Von said before explaining how much of a fan he was of WWE growing up and how it was always a dream of his to work for WWE. "He goes 'You ready?' and I said 'Well Bubba, I'm going to be honest with you, I don't think I'm ready.' He goes 'What do you mean?' I go, 'I don't think I want to do this, I want to stay...I don't want to be a small fish in a big pond, I'd rather be a big fish in a medium-sized pond."

D-Von explained that at the time WWE offered him and Bubba contracts, ECW was struggling financially to the point where the company would have likely folded in 1999 had it not secured a TV deal with TNN. However, D-Von seemed to have made up his mind when it came to staying in ECW, even with Bubba telling his tag team partner that he simply had cold feet about doing something so major. The two men hung up the phone and that could have been it for The Dudley Boyz, until someone stepped in to talk sense in to D-Von.