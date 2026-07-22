TNA Champ Nic Nemeth Reacts To Former Rival Mike Santana Debuting On WWE NXT

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth and Mike Santana recently went to war over the gold at TNA Slammiversary. After his loss, Santana hadn't been seen in TNA amidst rumors of his departure, and on Tuesday, he showed up to stare down NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo at the end of "WWE NXT." Nemeth has been lauding Santana's accomplishments since before their Slammiversary bout, and he took to "Busted Open Radio" to praise him further.

"For the last two months, I have been singing the praises of Santana and what he was doing for TNA and carrying the flag and representing TNA as the champion, a fighting champion," Nemeth said. "Someone who wears his heart on his sleeve and the emotions are there and it's really easy for fans to get behind him... He's changed his life for his daughter, his family, and it's like, man. I'm trying to fight this guy and hate his guts and I go, 'I'm behind you.'"

Nemeth said that despite the pair having a match, he didn't know what was going on with Santana's future. He said they just went out there and tore the house down, and Nemeth was happy with the bout.

"Then he shows up on 'NXT' and I cannot stress enough how that just seems right," Nemeth said. "It just seems right now, this time and place, Santana showing up at 'NXT,' after the main event, looking at the champ, I go, 'This is the perfect time for him to hit 'NXT,' possibly run that damn place.'"

Nemeth said Santana has name recognition, and even if that gets a handful of new eyes on "NXT," that's a good thing.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.