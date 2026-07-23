AEW Women's Tag Champs Divine Dominion Overcome Triangle Of Madness In Bloody Match

The Divine Dominion, Lena Kross and Megan Bayne, are still AEW Women's Tag Team Champions after a victory over the Sisters of Sin, and two-thirds of the Artist of Stardom Champions, Julia Hart and Skye Blue. The teams went to war in a no disqualification match on "AEW Dynamite."

Hart and Blue took it to the champions and choked them with kendo sticks as they were posing on the apron during their entrance. The Sisters of Sin started beating them down with the weapons, and sent the champions over the top rope when they tried to recover. Blue and Hart set up a table at ringside, and Blue continued to pulverize Bayne with a kendo stick. Bayne got out of the way of Hart, who was armed with a screw driver, and she accidentally hit Blue, cutting her open across her forehead.

Hart went old school then tried for a hurricanrana, but Kross countered and got her up on her shoulders. Kross sent Hart face-first into a chair that Bayne set up in the corner. Bayne and Kross brutalized their challenges outside of the ring before setting up a table on the stage.

It was Bayne who went through it, however, when the Sisters of Sin hit a double power bomb. Both teams armed themselves with their title belts, and Blue and Hart hit DDTs to the AEW Women's World Champions on top of the gold. Blue tried to get the upper hand on Kross, with her stuck upside down in the corner, but Bayne got to Blue first and sent her through the table below with a chokeslam.

Bayne powered out of a submission from Hart, then nailed her with a Tombstone. Bayne and Kross sent Hart crashing down to the mat with a double power bomb for the victory.