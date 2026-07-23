Bang Bang Gang Make Double Chain Challenge For AEW Redemption

The Bang Bang Gang look set to face the Dogs at AEW Redemption, having laid out the challenge for a Double Chain match during "AEW Dynamite."

Jay White tapped Clark Connors out earlier in the show to win his first singles match in over a year, only then falling victim to an attack from David Finlay with the shillelagh that he had stolen from him before Juice Robinson, Ace Austin, and the Gunns ran down to make the save.

Later on in the show, the Bang Bang Gang were all backstage to address what went down and make the Redemption challenge. Robinson said that since the Dogs want to try and attack White from behind, they will chain them up to fight them face-to-face.

White added, gesturing between himself and Robinson to suggest they will be the Bang Bang Gang team, that they will give them the beating they deserve.

This will be the Dogs' first bout as a tag team since unsuccessfully challenging Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the World Tag Team Championship at Forbidden Door. The Bang Bang Gang's Robinson, Austin, and the Gunns hold a win over the Dogs, having teamed with the Young Bucks to beat them and the Death Riders on "AEW Collision" in May.