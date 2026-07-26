Booker T Says Hulk Hogan And Eric Bischoff Took Away The Identity Of TNA

Hulk Hogan's introduction to TNA was originally meant to elevate the promotion, but instead ushered in one of the most panned periods of the promotion's history. While many people solely blame Hogan or former TNA President Dixie Carter for the downward spiral of the promotion, Booker T believes it was a combination of Hogan and Eric Bischoff.

One of the biggest criticisms fans had about the regime change in TNA was the removal of it's iconic six-sided wrestling ring. Booker then proclaimed that he knew it was something Hogan wanted to get rid of.

"'What can you actually do in the six-sided ring?' That was his question. 'If you're not doing anything in the ring to enhance the match with the six sides, why do you have it?'" Booker recalled during an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "I go, 'That is the stupidest thing I've ever heard in my life.' You just get rid of the whole identity of the company. You just cut it for no reason to make it traditional, which we didn't want to see traditional from TNA."

The distrust in TNA was disheartening to the former WCW World Champion

"You know, TNA had something special, and I realized that when I was there for my short time," Booker said. "Bischoff and Hogan came in after, right when I was ready to leave. (...) I was like, man... I knew it was time for me to get up out there. (...) When I saw Bischoff – and it really shocked me more than anything coming from Bischoff – the only word I can use is out of touch."

Upon further reflecting about Bischoff's allegiance to Hogan at the time, Booker expressed that it was sad to see how Bischoff would follow Hogan off a cliff.

"It really made me feel a certain way and left a bad taste in my mouth," he mourned.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Hall of Fame" podcast, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.