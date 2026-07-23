AEW Dynamite - 7/22/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

Once that awesome match between Kevin Knight and Darby Allin was over, we had Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada come out to kind of steal the thunder away from the AEW TNT Champion. I thought maybe they would just let one segment flow into the other as Fletcher and Okada were ready to face Brodido, but when we came back from commercial, the entire Don Callis Family is in the ring and it's here where your boy gets to rag on the Don Callis Family creative again!

I had a week off from putting all my "hated" eggs in the family basket since the Fletcher/Komander match was very fun, but the biggest faction in AEW were back at it again this week as there is dissension in the ranks for the 500th time this year. Knight is getting interviewed by Renee Paquette about his AEW World Championship match with Kenny Omega, and he decides to point out that he's made more defenses of the TNT Championship than Fletcher, and he did it without the family getting involved. This then descends into Fletcher getting Knight's face about how he doesn't need the family either, and that he's going to have everyone banned from ringside for his match with Bandido on Sunday. What? And he went the extra mile and had the family banned from ringside for the tag match with Okada against Brodido immediately after his promo...what?

Okay sure, Brodido actually beat Okada and Fletcher so that teases the fact that Fletcher might not be able to get it done without the family's help, but come on man. Knight has been in the Don Callis Family for what feels like 15 minutes, and there is already dissension in the ranks? Are we serious right now? All of this just feeds into the drum that we've been banging for weeks here at Wrestling Inc. which is Kevin Knight shouldn't have been in the Don Callis Family to begin with, he just doesn't fit. He could have been a heel on his own and it would have worked, in fact it would have worked even better now that Kenny Omega is the champion because his association with the family ended months ago.

If MJF was the champion, I'd understand it a bit more, but doing this to try and tease an eventual Knight/Fletcher match just didn't land. It's lazy booking, especially since we just went through all of this with Konosuke Takeshita against BOTH Okada and Fletcher. But hey, if this is the route we are taking that ends with Knight not being in the family anymore, I'll be happy to walk that path, even if it looks to be bumpy and awkward.

Written by Sam Palmer