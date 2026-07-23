Trick Williams Explains His Plan For Ascending To The Top Of WWE

Ever since establishing himself in "WWE NXT," where he had two runs with the NXT Championship, won the North American Championship, and had a reign as the TNA World Champion, Trick Williams has seemingly been destined for the main event scene in WWE. Recently, Williams sat down for an interview with "The Takedown on SI," where he explained how he's been climbing the ladder backstage.

"Ever since I came into the business, ... I never asked for anything more than just an opportunity to show what I can do," he said, adding that he's never requested a title or main event spot. "I want to take every single segment, every single opportunity that I have and make it feel like the main event. Make it feel like the most important thing on the show."

The "WWE SmackDown" star then said that he's always believed if he could string together enough strong performances, he'd reach the main event in due time. "I don't wanna just [say] I should be in the main [event], no, I'll show you exactly why I should be in the main event," Williams expressed. "All I want is the opportunity, and I let the people talk. I let the noise talk for itself. I'm not gonna beg for the opportunities I deserve."

At the same time, Williams noted that he hears the online cries for he and some of his peers to move to the top of the card, but asserted that ability alone doesn't automatically guarantee a main event spot. "It ain't about what you deserve," he said. "Just go out there and prove it every single day. And that does all the talking for me. You know, all I need is the opportunity."

Williams is the current United States Champion, coming off a successful title defense against Ricky Saints at WWE Night of Champions.