Trick Williams Pulls Back Curtain On WWE Main Roster Success

Trick Williams has skyrocketed on the main roster since being called up from "WWE NXT," and he's spoken about the secret to his success.

Williams was brought to "WWE SmackDown" at the start of the year and quickly became an important star on the brand, and won the United States title at WrestleMania. In an interview with "Italian Wrestling Channel," Williams thanked WWE's management for giving him the freedom to be himself.

"You know, the thing is, once Trick Willie's mind gets rolling and spinning and everything like that, sometimes I get carried away, and everybody in the office seems to let me do my thing. So, it's greatly appreciated. Shout out to Triple H. Shout out to Nick Khan for just letting Trick Willie do the Trick Willie things that he's able to do. In that case, it paid off," stated Williams.

The WWE United States Champion also touched upon his partnership with Lil Yachty in WWE, and lavished praise on the musician. He feels that the Grammy-nominated rapper could eventually join him in the ring for a match, stating that it's something he wants to do.

"Of course [I have benefited from being with Yachty]. I mean, Yachty, he's a star outside the business who also loves the business. So, him walking alongside Trick Williams is just a dope aesthetic. Man, this is something you never thought you would see before. He gets to live his dream of being a WWE superstar, and Trick Willie is a rock star himself," he said. "He's training, he's working hard. I'm sure he's going to have his tag team matches and singles matches sometime soon. So, stay tuned for that."

Williams recently revealed that he's been training Yachty in the ring, which means that it could be only a matter of time before the rapper teams with the US Champion in WWE.