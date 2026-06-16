WWE's Trick Williams Says Lil Yachty Is 'Locked In' On Pro Wrestling

Rapper Lil Yachty has become a regular fixture across WWE programming ever since aligning himself with Trick Williams in the lead-up to WrestleMania 42. According to Williams, this move was purposeful as Yachty foresees himself working with WWE for a lengthy period of time.

"He don't necessarily need to do everything that he's doing because he's had and is having a very successful hip-hop career, movies, everything like that. The truth is he just loves the business," Williams told "Sneaker Reporter." "That's why he comes to all the shows for years now."

"Opportunity came before WrestleMania. They wanted to get him involved in some way. They said 'How'd you feel about walking out with Trick Willy?' They asked him, they asked me, and I thought it was dope. He thought it was dope, but he's like, 'Man, if we gonna do this, I don't want to be a one week-type thing. I want to have some real storyline going into this. Let's make this a moment instead of a random one-off.' He's been locked in ever since."

So far in his run, WWE fans have largely seen Yachty act as Williams' mouthpiece and manager, including for his WrestleMania 42 match against then-United States Champion Sami Zayn. Williams emerged victorious after nailing Zayn with a Trick Shot. Beforehand, Yachty himself got involved in the bout as well by sling-shotting Zayn off the top rope, which in turn set the defending champion up to take a roundhouse knee from Williams. This came in retaliation for Zayn sending Yachty crashing into the ringside barricade even earlier in the match.