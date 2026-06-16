WWE's Trick Williams Says Lil Yachty Is 'Locked In' On Pro Wrestling
Rapper Lil Yachty has become a regular fixture across WWE programming ever since aligning himself with Trick Williams in the lead-up to WrestleMania 42. According to Williams, this move was purposeful as Yachty foresees himself working with WWE for a lengthy period of time.
"He don't necessarily need to do everything that he's doing because he's had and is having a very successful hip-hop career, movies, everything like that. The truth is he just loves the business," Williams told "Sneaker Reporter." "That's why he comes to all the shows for years now."
"Opportunity came before WrestleMania. They wanted to get him involved in some way. They said 'How'd you feel about walking out with Trick Willy?' They asked him, they asked me, and I thought it was dope. He thought it was dope, but he's like, 'Man, if we gonna do this, I don't want to be a one week-type thing. I want to have some real storyline going into this. Let's make this a moment instead of a random one-off.' He's been locked in ever since."
So far in his run, WWE fans have largely seen Yachty act as Williams' mouthpiece and manager, including for his WrestleMania 42 match against then-United States Champion Sami Zayn. Williams emerged victorious after nailing Zayn with a Trick Shot. Beforehand, Yachty himself got involved in the bout as well by sling-shotting Zayn off the top rope, which in turn set the defending champion up to take a roundhouse knee from Williams. This came in retaliation for Zayn sending Yachty crashing into the ringside barricade even earlier in the match.
Lil Yachty Continues To Train With Trick Williams
As Williams attests, WrestleMania 42 wasn't the only instance of Yachty getting physical in a WWE ring. During the infamous funeral of the Gingerbread Man on "WWE SmackDown," Yachty emerged from a casket, costume and all, to strike Zayn with a candy cane-themed kendo stick. Beyond that, Yachty has begun in-ring training at the WWE Performance Center alongside Williams and coaches such as Normal Smiley.
"We got training in about an hour," Williams said. "So we make sure that he's getting active, he getting the full experience of being a superstar here with us. That's my boy, man. You know what I mean? Inside the ring, outside the ring. I probably spend more time with Yachty than most other people who are in the business, who are my co-workers. So, man, shout out to Yachty."
Last month, fans got a sneak peek of Yachty's PC adventures through a video showing him working out and rolling in the ring with Williams. While wearing a helmet, Yachty even learned how to take a bump.
Earlier this year, Yachty indicated that he wasn't looking to wrestle in WWE like fellow music stars Bad Bunny and Jelly Roll had previously done before him. At some point after, he had a change of heart as Williams revealed that Yachty now wants to partake in a WWE match of some kind. The circumstances surrounding that potential match have yet to be seen, though Yachty's continued training and Williams' comments suggest that it may materialize in the near future.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sneaker Reporter" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.