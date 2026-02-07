Lil Yachty Says He Would Make WWE Run His First Priority If Given The Chance

In recent years, many celebrities have followed Logan Paul into pro wrestling, with the likes of Bad Bunny and Jelly Roll actually stepping into the ring. During an appearance on Paul's podcast, "IMPAULSIVE," rapper Lil Yachty expressed his desire to get involved in pro wrestling, albeit in a different fashion than Paul, Bad Bunny, or Jelly Roll.

"I'm always thinking about me and WWE...I would never want to wrestle; I'd want to be a manager, because I'm really good on the microphone," the rapper claimed. "Not only do I love [WWE], I'm so up to date and so into every storyline...I could be thrown in any part anywhere, and I'd know I could lock in."

Lil Yachty then proclaimed that he wouldn't let anything stop him from getting into pro wrestling, and even made it clear to his team that he'd make it happen. "I said that to my team, I was like: 'Yo, if the opportunity permits itself? Priority number one.' Because it's like... It would just be a dream come true to be able to be a part of an organization like such and see how it unfolds for myself," he said.