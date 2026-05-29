WWE Shows Off Lil Yachty's Training With Trick Williams In Behind-The-Scenes Video

Rapper Lil Yachty has been by the side of United States Champion Trick Williams since before WWE WrestleMania 42, acting as the new champion's manager and mouthpiece. Now, it appears Yachty is training for in-ring action himself, and he appears to be taking it very seriously.

WWE posted a YouTube video on Friday of the rapper training alongside Williams. The video opens with Yachty, who is seen wearing a helmet, complaining about how sore and exhausted he was, before announcing it was day two of training.

The almost-four minute video then goes into clips of him performing various rolls in the ring alongside Williams, as well as in the Performance Center gym in Orlando, Florida. Yachty explained it was a goal for him to get there and started "whipping a** in the ring," because after 10 years in the music business, he understands his profession "like the back of his hand," and he said there's no real challenge in that.

"[Wrestling] is new to me," he explained. "It's a challenge, testing my body in ways I've never done before. So, it's fresh. It's new and I enjoy the pain. I enjoy the struggle, because I feel like I'm working and I'm always setting goals."

Yachty went on to explain how good of an influence Williams is on him and how much he had learned from the US Champion already. In addition to Williams' help, PC Coach Normal Smiley is also shown teaching Yachty how to take a bump.

WWE has not announced a tag match for Williams and Yachty yet, but it appears it could be in the works with the company posting the video of the rapper's training. Williams is not set for a title defense at Clash in Italy, but is on the summer European tour, appearing on "WWE SmackDown."