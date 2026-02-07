Trick Williams On WWE Main Roster Call-Up: 'It's About Time'

Recently, former WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams was called up to the main roster after seemingly doing everything he could on the "Yellow and Gold" brand. Williams has already stepped up to Randy Orton since his call-up, and during an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," he expressed just how it feels like to be in the same locker room as the biggest names in WWE.

"Man, it's about time! You know what I mean? You know, you can't cook your grits too long," Williams said about his main roster callup. "I was excited, man. I knew I worked very hard and, of course, I know it's very competitive on 'Raw's' roster and 'SmackDown's' roster, but I felt like I fit like a glove." He further explained that he knew he was ready and simply wanted the world to see him already. "I couldn't wait, and now we're here."

Williams was then asked about the call-up process and how the higher-ups in WWE approach talent to let them know about the shift in their career. "You get a text message from a random number. 'Congratulations! You are needed for creative!'" he claimed. "So, I was like: 'I hope it's real,' you know what I mean? But yeah, you get a text message and then you get notified through an app, like: this is how we're going to get you to the destination. And then, you off to the races!"

Recalling how he felt reading the text, Williams again exclaimed that it was way past due time, and that he jokingly started looking for other brands to take over, referencing his time in TNA.

