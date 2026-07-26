AJ Styles Recalls Turning Down TNA Pitch Involving Ric Flair, Conflict With RVD
With recent episodes of "Dark Side of the Ring" focusing on the promotion's heyday, TNA has been making headlines as of late, which led to AJ Styles discussing his history there on his "Phenomenally Retro" podcast. Among his recollections, Styles remembered being excited about Hulk Hogan coming into TNA, until it became clear that he and Eric Bischoff were simply hiring all their friends. The next red flag was the removal of the six-sided ring, which Styles believes set TNA apart from its competition.
"Then I got a call from Bischoff, wanting Ric Flair to be my mentor, and for me to get blonde hair and little Ric Flair," Styles said. "I was like, 'No. I'm not doing that. I'll do a version of AJ Styles as Ric Flair. ... I'm not Lil Naitch. I'm AJ Styles.'"
Styles then immediately clarified that he and Bischoff have a strong relationship despite not always seeing eye-to-eye in TNA. Back then, Styles didn't yet trust Bischoff, and he recalled his boss once telling him that they'd be fighting each other if Bischoff were younger. Still, for that particular request, Styles said that he met Bischoff half-way by putting some blonde in his hair and wearing robes reminiscent to Flair's.
AJ Styles & Rob Van Dam butt heads over booking
In another story from his time in TNA, Styles clashed with WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, and the conflict wasn't just contained to the ring.
"I think [Van Dam] even got p***ed at me. I think I beat Jeff [Hardy] and then Rob beat me for the [TNA World] Heavyweight title, and I [said], 'Why are we bringing in a guy to beat the homegrown guy? Why would we do that?'" Styles said. "I think RVD took it the wrong way and said some things like, 'What are we doing?' My point was: I wouldn't bring in a WWE guy to beat my homegrown TNA guy, because I would say that'd be burned in peoples' heads."
Styles admitted that he himself had benefitted from a similar situation in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but despite accepting the creative plans, he maintained that it wasn't something he would've booked himself. As for the conflict with Van Dam, it doesn't seem as though things got physical between the two.
Van Dam's title victory over Styles took place in 2010, during their first-ever match together. They'd go on to wrestle numerous times in the following years, often at TNA live events. Their final meeting took place at an independent show in 2014, when the two wrestled to a draw with Jerry Lynn as the special guest referee.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Phenomenally Retro" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.