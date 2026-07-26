AJ Styles Recalls Turning Down TNA Pitch Involving Ric Flair, Conflict With RVD

With recent episodes of "Dark Side of the Ring" focusing on the promotion's heyday, TNA has been making headlines as of late, which led to AJ Styles discussing his history there on his "Phenomenally Retro" podcast. Among his recollections, Styles remembered being excited about Hulk Hogan coming into TNA, until it became clear that he and Eric Bischoff were simply hiring all their friends. The next red flag was the removal of the six-sided ring, which Styles believes set TNA apart from its competition.

"Then I got a call from Bischoff, wanting Ric Flair to be my mentor, and for me to get blonde hair and little Ric Flair," Styles said. "I was like, 'No. I'm not doing that. I'll do a version of AJ Styles as Ric Flair. ... I'm not Lil Naitch. I'm AJ Styles.'"

Styles then immediately clarified that he and Bischoff have a strong relationship despite not always seeing eye-to-eye in TNA. Back then, Styles didn't yet trust Bischoff, and he recalled his boss once telling him that they'd be fighting each other if Bischoff were younger. Still, for that particular request, Styles said that he met Bischoff half-way by putting some blonde in his hair and wearing robes reminiscent to Flair's.