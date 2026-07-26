Eric Bischoff Recalls First Day In WWE, Initial Conversation With Vince McMahon

While he originally led the opposition against WWE as WCW's President during the "Monday Night Wars," Eric Bischoff eventually made his way to WWE, acting as the on-screen "RAW" General Manager from 2002 to 2005. During an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff recalled first meeting with Vince McMahon before signing with WWE as well as his debut in the promotion.

According to the veteran, the time between his debut and original conversation with McMahon was ten days, which he personally described as a quick resolution.

"Vince called me, we had a short conversation. I don't think the conversation lasted more than five minutes," Bischoff recalled. "I knew halfway through the conversation that he was going to offer me a job, and I already made up my mind what I was going to do if he did."

"Working with Steve Austin was the most fun I ever had. Being the fake minister – probably as a performer – was the most exciting performance I've been able to deliver, but in terms of a shocking moment and the crowd's reaction to it? Nothing comes close to this; nothing," Bischoff said about his "RAW" debut. When it came to bumping into old rivals backstage at WWE, he claims that was the least of his concerns about appearing on television again.

"Sure, there were people that were there in WWE that I knew probably didn't – wouldn't be that thrilled to see me, but, so what?" he claimed. "I was nervous about my performance. There was a lot riding on it, and there was a pretty high expectation of what I was going to be able to deliver."

Bischoff left WWE in 2007, before returning for a period as a member of the creative team. He has since gone on to found Real American Freestyle.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.