The Weird WWE Debut Fans Will Never Forget

There are few things more effective in professional wrestling than the surprise debut or the surprise return. While it isn't a 100% foolproof angle, more often than not, it works 100% of the time every time, as Brian Fantana would say, regardless of who is debuting or returning. In truth, the success of a surprise return or debut likely has less to do with who the wrestler is, and more the element of surprise, or the element of being delivered something fans really wanted. After all, there's few things fans love more in wrestling, a business built on swerves mind you, than being caught off guard, or being delivered something they had been dying to see.

In that sense, it's hard to get a surprise debut or a surprise return wrong. However, it's also hard in this day and age to have something that is completely a surprise. Even going to Brock Lesnar's return to WWE in 2012, or Cody Rhodes return to WWE in 2022, most fans had been anticipating such news for weeks, even months, which made the monster reactions both men received upon coming back less about the surprise and more about the anticipation finally paying off. In fact, one of the few true surprises in recent memory was when Roderick Strong showed up in AEW in 2023, a move that caught people completely off guard, as his departure from WWE had been kept secret. That type of surprise has become rare, which is why one that occurred in 2002, involving Eric Bischoff and WWE, remains weird, special, and unforgettable.