David Arquette Details Scrapped AEW Segment

Hollywood actor David Arquette's stint as WCW World Heavyweight Champion remains one of the most panned angles of the now-defunct promotion's history, if not the history of the business itself. Despite this, according to the actor during an appearance on the "Busted Open Radio" podcast, he was in talks with AEW to appear in the promotion not too long ago.

"I was supposed to do a thing in AEW, and you know I think it was with [Chris] Jericho, and he called me and I was like 'Oh, cool,' and then I never heard anything," Arquette recalls, adding that the AEW show was in a nearby city, so he jumped on a plane and pitched up, only to be told it wasn't happening anymore. "Usually they would set up all the travel [arrangements], but I'm just such a fan and a knucklehead that I went – and I knew all my friends were gonna be there – so I went, and I was not part of the show; it was so embarrassing."

Arquette has clearly been following AEW for quite some time, as back in 2023, he sat down for an interview with his former tag team partner RJ City, where he named his favorite and least favorite stars on the roster. At the time, the actor cited Dalton Castle as his absolute favorite, largely due to their real-life friendship. When it came to his least favorite, Arquette claimed it was Jeff Jarrett, who he jokingly claims pretends like he doesn't know him anymore, despite Arquette giving him 'the rub' during their time together in WCW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.