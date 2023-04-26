David Arquette Reveals His Favorite And Least Favorite AEW Stars

One of the most controversial moments in the history of WCW was David Arquette winning the WCW Championship in 2000, something that has been scoffed at since. However, with his brief return to wrestling in the 2010s, Arquette attempted to make amends with wrestling fans and rectify his history in WCW.

In a recent episode of "Hey! (EW)" with RJ City, Arquette sat down with his former tag team partner to chaotically reminisce on his life and career before discussing the former world champion's biases when it comes to the AEW roster.

"Dalton Castle is absolutely my favorite wrestler right now," Arquette admitted, though with the ongoing banter between him and City still present. Castle, a beloved Ring of Honor star and friend of Arquette's, has been competing with AEW since challenging Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship last year.

Moving on to his least favorite member of the roster, Arquette named an old ally of his from his days in WCW. "I'm not a big fan of Jeff Jarrett pretending like he doesn't know me," Arquette revealed, "I gave him the rub, [I] gave him one of his championships."

Arquette was, of course, referring to his infamous actions at the end of the WCW Slamboree 2000 main event, a match that saw the unlikely champion turn on Diamond Dallas Page and aid Jarrett in winning his second WCW World Heavyweight Championship. While Arquette says that Jarrett ignores him in spite of their former alliance, Jarrett has gone on record to praise the former world champion for his performances in the wrestling world over the past number of years.