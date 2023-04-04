RJ City Reflects On David Arquette's Indie Wrestling Resurrection For Respect

It's not every day that someone in wrestling is able to both host a successful wrestling talk show, while also being the guy who was once tag team partners with the lead of "Eight Legged Freaks." But then there is RJ City, who can claim both of those accomplishments thanks to his hit internet show "Hey! (EW)" and his tag team with "Freaks" star David Arquette, one that nearly took them all the way to Impact, ROH, and WWE.

In an interview with "AEW Unrestricted," City revealed how he and Arquette initially got acquainted, and how things led from City being a behind-the-scenes player in Arquette's wrestling comeback to them working together in the squared circle.

"David's old writing partner was a fan of mine in Toronto, he would go to the indie shows," City said. "And David was looking at getting back into wrestling. Ben, that's his name, said, 'You've got to talk to RJ.' So I talked to him on Twitter, and then it turned into this whole thing."