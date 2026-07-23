AEW's Samoa Joe On Why He Wrestled Infamous 2005 Match: 'I Was Trying To Get Some A**'

On June 11, 2005, one of the most celebrated matches in independent wrestling history went down at IWA Mid-South's "Something To Prove" event, where Necro Butcher went one-on-one with Samoa Joe at the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Despite the small stage it took place on, the match is still talked about over two decades on, to the point where it was the subject of a recent episode of "Dark Side of the Ring," where both Joe and Necro opened up about everything surrounding the bout.

During the episode, the animosity between the two men was built up to make it seem like the ultimate clash of styles, making it the ultimate grudge match in the process. However, Joe had an alternative reason for wanting the match with Necro. "My wife, then girlfriend at the time, she lived close to Philly. So I had literally took the booking...because I was trying to get some a**. We were definitely in different mindsets walking into this match."

Later in the episode, Joe revealed that his wife, then girlfriend, was actually in attendance for the match. However, she ended up walking out before it ended due to how graphic it turned out to be, with Joe revealing that she walked out at the moment he started slapping Necro so hard, blood was literally flying into the audience.

Despite the alternative motive for taking the match, both men would recall being on good terms once it was all said and done, and both are proud about what they achieved on that night. The episode would round out with people being happy for Joe being able to have such a successful career, while the victory for Necro was a lot more personal as the episode closed out with Necro detailing his battle with cancer in 2020 that he would eventually win.