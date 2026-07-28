Karen Jarrett Regrets TNA Storyline Involving Kurt Angle

Jeff Jarrett then weighed in on the angle, claiming he felt forced into the storyline because things going sour between him and Dixie Carter. "Just think if I would have said 'Nope, don't wanna do it.' How do you think Dixie would have used that against us?" he pointed out. "A year before, she let me go, sent me home because of this. Less than a year later, whenever it was, she brings us back for this?"

"Call me a mark seven days a week, 365 days a year. You're looking at a mark right here! I got mark in me, I'm not afraid to [say] that, but if you believed any of the storyline? You're a mark," Jarrett expressed, adding that Angle could've tossed the story out if he wanted to and that Carter was actually at his mercy.

Despite how personal it became to him, Jarrett still praised Kurt Angle for his role in the angle. "I'll give Kurt and Karen tremendous credit. Like, the promos were biting, based on realism. ... You know, in the context of a match, Kurt [was] a genius laying out matches," he added. "So I don't regret it. Unfortunately, we've had to live with that, but I knew going in what my choices [were], to provide for my family and to, at least, give me an opportunity to get back up at some point."

Karen then noted that Angle had already moved on by the time they did the storyline, but she had one massive issue with it. "It all became to real for me for our kids," she expressed.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.