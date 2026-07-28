Karen Jarrett Regrets TNA Storyline Involving Kurt Angle
Karen Jarrett's split from Kurt Angle was a public affair that ended up being turned into an onscreen storyline in TNA to usher in Jeff Jarrett's return to television in 2009, building a story around the now-married couple's union amidst Karen's divorce from Angle. In an appearance on her husband's "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, Karen opened up about agreeing to do the storyline and what she regrets about it.
"If I could go back, I would not have done that storyline," she declared, quickly noting that she holds no animosity towards Vince Russo for writing the angle. "We were in a situation and that storyline was presented and it was also a way for Jeff to get back in the company. That's a part of the way I looked at it, whether it was right or wrong."
Karen then expressed that she had no idea that the wrestling world would take the angle as seriously as they did. She also noted that because of how great all three of their performances were, people believed their private lives were the same as the storyline, which portrayed Karen as a woman who dropped her husband, Jarrett as a backstabbing friend, and Angle as an unhinged ex-husband.
Jeff Jarrett claims Dixie Carter would've 'used' his refusal of the angle against him
Jeff Jarrett then weighed in on the angle, claiming he felt forced into the storyline because things going sour between him and Dixie Carter. "Just think if I would have said 'Nope, don't wanna do it.' How do you think Dixie would have used that against us?" he pointed out. "A year before, she let me go, sent me home because of this. Less than a year later, whenever it was, she brings us back for this?"
"Call me a mark seven days a week, 365 days a year. You're looking at a mark right here! I got mark in me, I'm not afraid to [say] that, but if you believed any of the storyline? You're a mark," Jarrett expressed, adding that Angle could've tossed the story out if he wanted to and that Carter was actually at his mercy.
Despite how personal it became to him, Jarrett still praised Kurt Angle for his role in the angle. "I'll give Kurt and Karen tremendous credit. Like, the promos were biting, based on realism. ... You know, in the context of a match, Kurt [was] a genius laying out matches," he added. "So I don't regret it. Unfortunately, we've had to live with that, but I knew going in what my choices [were], to provide for my family and to, at least, give me an opportunity to get back up at some point."
Karen then noted that Angle had already moved on by the time they did the storyline, but she had one massive issue with it. "It all became to real for me for our kids," she expressed.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.