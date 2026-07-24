Matt & Jeff Hardy Come Out On Top In Righteous Deletion Cinematic Match On TNA Impact

The Hardys defeated the Righteous in a cinematic "Righteous Deletion" match during "TNA Impact."

The Righteous entered the Hardy Compound at night to start the affair, with Vincent then clicking to make it day. Matt Hardy then woke up, saying that he could detect that the Righteous were near. He and Jeff Hardy then confronted the Righteous outside, with Vincent peeling off to fight Matt and Dutch fighting Jeff.

Matt sought to spike Vincent onto a "dilapidated boat" before Dutch and Jeff entered the fray, bumping into Matt and preventing that from happening. The Righteous then sought to use the boat themselves, but the Hardys teleported to their ring on the compound – followed then by the Righteous who also learned they could teleport.

The two teams then fought in the ring as they had done outside, finding themselves outside once more as Matt speared Dutch into a swimming pool, cutting into a segment where the Righteous and the Hardys were sat around talking to one another as friends. Dutch was led to a casket with Vincent in it, who then rose and put Lily of the Valley in his mouth.

Dutch was then shown to be in the ring once more with Reby Hardy, followed by a cutaway into a confrontation between "Willow" Jeff Hardy. The dream sequence for the Dutch ended with him alone in the pool. Jeff and Vincent were fighting by the Lake of Reincarnation, Vincent introducing fireworks as Matt and Dutch entered the fray.

Thus ensued a firework shoot-out between the two teams, with the Righteous getting the better. Vincent looked to put Lily of the Valley in Jeff's mouth, but then Matt took it instead, going into the Lake with Jeff to re-emerge unscathed, while Jeff was also in his "Antichrist" character.

The Righteous were the set on tables as Jeff set up a bulldozer, leaping off its bucket for the winning Swanton Bomb. They then put the Righteous into the Lake to close the affair.