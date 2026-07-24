Nic Nemeth Retains TNA World Title Against KC Navarro In Impact Main Event

Nic Nemeth defeated KC Navarro to retain the TNA World Championship during "TNA Impact."

It had been established prior to the match that if Navarro lost, he would have to leave Nemeth alone forever. Navarro got the match started quickly with a superkick on the button, going for a cover which Nemeth kicked out of at two.

Nemeth then came back to dominate over his challenger, berating him at the same time, before Navarro eventually found a comeback on the outside. He re-entered the ring, ascending the ropes and connecting to Nemeth on the mat for another close near-fall.

Navarro got yet another near-fall when he delivered a powerbomb to stop the Famouser, halting what had been another spell of dominance from the World Champion. He then hit his own Famouser and went for the cover again, only for Nemeth to kick out at two yet again.

Nemeth caught Navarro with a superkick as he ran at him, falling into the cover until it was Navarro's turn to kick out in the last second. Navarro connected with the 305 and a Code Red in the ring, going for what might have been the final cover. But Nemeth kicked out once more.

Navarro sought for Blessing in Disguise, but Nemeth caught him with Danger Zone first and went for what ended up the winning pinfall.