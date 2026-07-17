Nic Nemeth Title Defense & 'Righteous Deletion' Match Announced On TNA Impact

The July 23 edition of "TNA Impact" looks to be a stacked one after some big match announcements.

As confirmed on last night's broadcast, TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy will take on The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) in a "Righteous Deletion" match. Their feud has spanned many months, with the two teams so far battling through tables, ladders, and the Wicked Garden. This go-around, the Hardys invited Vincent and Dutch, via a hologram, to the famous Hardy Compound to face them in the special stipulation on next week's "Impact." With twisted smiles on their faces, Vincent and Dutch then accepted.

The exact conditions and rules of the "Righteous Deletion" match have yet to be laid out, though based on Matt's statement, it will likely mark the end of the Hardys-Righteous rivalry.

Elsewhere on July 23, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth will defend his title against KC Navarro. Nic had previously taken Navarro under his wing, but last week, he declared that Navarro never deserved to be in his shadow to begin with. Nic and his brother Ryan additionally launched a two-on-one beatdown on Navarro.

This week, Navarro confronted Nic with a request: "The Wanted Man" put his TNA World Championship on the line. Nic agreed under the added stipulation that if Navarro loses, he will stay out of Nic's life for good.

Nic regained the TNA World Title by defeating Mike Santana at the 2026 Slammiversary event. Should he conquer Navarro next week, he will then raise the title up against Jeff Hardy in Philadelphia on July 30.