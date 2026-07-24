Backstage Details On Planned Structure, Additional Matches For WWE SummerSlam 2026

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is just a week away, and details are now emerging about potential matches that could take place at the event.

"WrestleVotes on Fightful Select" has reported that WWE has begun laying the groundwork for the two-night event, which will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The report detailed that the show will feature 12 to 13 matches across the two nights, which is roughly the same as last year, when 13 matches were split between Night 1 and Night 2.

As of this writing, 9 matches have been announced by WWE for the show, with "WrestleVotes on Fightful Select" claiming that four more matches could be added. One of the matches that they have heard could make it to the SummerSlam 2026 card is the WWE World Tag Team Champions, Austin Theory and Bron Breakker of The Vision, defending their titles at the show.

According to the report, the broadcaster wants the highly anticipated match between Penta and Chad Gable for the WWE Intercontinental Championship to air during the first free hour of the show. ESPN, WWE's PLE broadcast partner, had reportedly asked the promotion to add more matches to the main portion of its PLEs rather than the free pre-show.

So far, 5 of the 9 matches confirmed for SummerSlam are title matches, including the two men's and women's world title matches and the aforementioned Penta-Gable clash.