AEW's Tony Khan Comments On ROH Hall Of Fame, Says Athena Could Be Inducted

Tony Khan has discussed if he will bring back the ROH Hall of Fame and suggested one name who could be added to it.

ROH launched its Hall of Fame in 2022, with current AEW stars Samoa Joe and Bryan Danielson, ROH tag team legends The Briscoes, and WWE's CM Punk in the inaugural class. During his appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," Khan was asked about reviving the ROH Hall of Fame. He praised the inductees chosen by the previous ROH administration and left the door open to adding more in the future.

"I really think that's a tremendous thought. I have not added to the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame. It was a fantastic inaugural class that Ring of Honor, the previous administration, had inducted. So, that was something that had already been set up when I bought the company. I think they picked a fantastic class, and I do think there are people that would be fantastic additions to the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame, and it is definitely something to think about and something I am interested in," Khan said.

When asked whether Athena, the longest-reigning ROH Women's Champion, could one day be inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame, Khan responded positively, saying that she would have a strong case for induction.

"I absolutely think she would have an excellent case to be in that," he added.

Khan said that he hasn't given much thought to whether the Hall of Fame ceremony would be livestreamed, but added that he would take it into consideration. He also touched on the possibility of an AEW Hall of Fame, stating that it's something for him to think about. Khan previously discussed the possibility of an AEW Hall of Fame, revealing that he already has the first two inductees in mind — the late Brodie Lee and WWE Hall of Famer Sting.