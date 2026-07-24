Mattel Announces Licensing Partnership With WWE-Owned Lucha Libre AAA

WWE's acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide has yielded a number of crossovers so far, both in talent appearances and merchandise. The latter theme will continue as Mattel expands its WWE's product portfolio to now include AAA.

A press release has revealed a new multi-year licensing agreement between Mattel, a leading toy and entertainment company, and AAA that will involve a brand new line of AAA action figures. The line, inspired by AAA's iconic luchadors and luchadoras, will launch in the fall of 2027.

"As a cornerstone of Mexico's lucha libre culture, AAA has built a highly engaged fanbase across Latin America and beyond," said WWE's Vice President of Revenue Abby Esrock. "This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter as we expand WWE's collectibles portfolio and bring AAA's iconic stars into Mattel's industry-leading action figure line."

Stars to be featured in the Mattel x AAA collection include Psycho Clown, former AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, La Parka, and AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion Mr. Iguana. Whether La Yesca, Mr. Iguana's plush companion, will also be a part is unclear. Further details on the upcoming AAA figure line are set to be announced at a later date.

"Our partnership with WWE has been an incredible collaboration, and bringing AAA into the fold is the next exciting chapter," said Nick Karamanos, Mattel General Manager & Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Action Figures and Preschool Entertainment. "For generations, AAA has entertained audiences with its unforgettable characters, signature masks, and rich lucha libre tradition, and we can't wait to bring that energy to collectors around the world."