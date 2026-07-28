RAF Star, Ex-UFC Fighter Colby Covington Says He's Had Talks With Triple H About WWE

Former UFC talent and current Real American Freestyle participant Colby Covington gives credit where credit is due. Comparing his old world of mixed martial arts to the life of a pro wrestler is no easy feat, in his eyes. Even though he's had talks with WWE's CCO Triple H, the former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion unveiled what would be the hardest transitions for him going from what he knows to becoming part of the WWE.

"Honestly, I think the most difficult transition, you know, I think about the pro wrestler schedule is just, the schedule that they have to go on. They're on the road, I mean, 320, 330 days a year. They're traveling to different countries. They got Monday Night 'Raw,' Friday Night 'SmackDown,' they got pay-per-views. I mean, it's a vigorous schedule," the inaugural RAF Cruiserweight Crossover Champion said in his interview with Unique Mazique. "Just to keep sane during that time, and keep your head in the game, and be able to shoot a promo, and go through the moves of the match, I mean...it's a challenge. It's a very hard workload, and I've never had that type of workload."

Additionally, Covington acknowledged that when he was an MMA fighter, he enjoyed having time off in between fights. However, that concept does not apply in pro wrestling, unless they're injured or semi-retired. Though there is a lot to consider and he's content with where he is now, Covington doesn't want anyone to rule out the possibility of him joining the industry's top promotion in the future.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Unique Mazique" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.