AEW's Tony Khan Comments On Current Glut Of Free Agents, Former WWE Stars

Just after WrestleMania 42, WWE made a host of cuts to its roster. Some really big names were part of that list, including Kairi Sane (who asked for her release), the entirety of the Wyatt Sicks, Motor City Machine Guns, Aleister Black and his wife, Zelina Vega. A week after those wrestlers were released, it was revealed that New Day asked for their respective releases. As of Thursday, those with 90-day no competes are free to sign anywhere they want.

With AEW Redemption this Sunday, some have wondered if anyone would debut there. AEW will be in Detroit next week with many speculating that MCMG will debut in their hometown. During Thursday's media call, Tony Khan spoke about the slew of free agents that are now available. "There are a lot of great free agents in wrestling, particularly right now. There's a lot of people coming out of contract. It's no secret that a lot of very talented wrestlers were released recently from their contracts and it has put more people on the market. And it's something I am keeping an eye on because I'm very cognizant that there's a lot of really talented people that just got cut or fired or released and I am keeping an eye on that."

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