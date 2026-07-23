Kairi Sane, Aleister Black & More Former WWE Stars Reportedly Hit Free Agency

This past April, over 20 stars were part of WWE's post-WrestleMania cuts, but today, those with a 90-day non-compete clause have officially become free agents.

As of this morning, Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Motor City Machine Guns, Santos Escobar, Zoey Stark, Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis are free to sign or compete for any professional wrestling promotion of their choosing. So far, those who are without a 90-day non-compete clause or declined the offer to re-sign with WWE have been working on the independent scene, such as Kay Lee Ray, formerly known as Alba Fyre, who recently appeared in RevPro and Pro-Wrestling: EVE.

At this time, it's unknown what's next for talent like Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan and Dexter Lumis, but many recently released stars have already started the next chapter of their journey in professional wrestling, including other members of the Wyatt Sicks. Cross, who now goes by the name Nikki Storm, will be featured in both PROGRESS Wrestling and Maple Leaf Pro within the next month. Storm and her husband Big Damo also purchased PROGRESS and DEFY Wrestling this past June. As for Gacy, he unveiled a Wyatt Sicks themed video last month, where the pig mask that he used to wear in WWE motivates his character to find himself.

After being a regularly featured star on "WWE Raw" alongside Asuka, Sane's release arguably caused the most fan backlash, especially since she was in the middle of a storyline with IYO SKY at the time of her departure. However, it was later revealed that she asked for her release, with reports suggesting that she wanted to move back to Japan. This morning, Sane posted a photo of herself with a motorcycle to kickoff the next stage of her career.