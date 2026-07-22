Former WWE Star Santos Escobar Releases Farewell Message: 'Watch Me Paul And Nick'

Despite signing a new WWE contract late last year and suffering a torn triceps in March, Santos Escobar was part of the company's round of post-WrestleMania cuts this past April. Between his injury and WWE's creative team seemingly have no direction for him, Escobar often struggled to earn TV time, having only been featured in eight televised matches over the last two years. Escobar's 90-day non-compete clause will come to an end this week, and on Tuesday, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion took to social media to reflect on the last six years of his career, but also delivered a jab to company President Nick Khan and WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"2 dias: WWE. I gave everything and that's what was taken, no regrets. Grateful for the people, the places and circumstances I was put in. I'll keep growing my legend and my indentation in the industry. Watch me Paul and Nick."

2 dias: WWE. I gave everything and that's what was taken, no regrets. Grateful for the people, the places and circumstances I was put in. I'll keep growing my legend and my indentation in the industry. Watch me Paul and Nick. Lo di todo y eso es lo que se tomó de mi. Sin... pic.twitter.com/U1Zk82BVpQ — R. M. 💀🇲🇽 (@JBElFantasma) July 21, 2026

Although Escobar had difficulty getting booked on TV in the later stages of his WWE career, he did have the opportunity to wrestle in AAA on three occasions before getting released in April, where he competed against the likes of El Grande Americano, Mr. Iguana, and Psycho Clown. Throughout his career, Escobar always showcased his pride in his Mexican heritage, but it's yet to be confirmed if he'll be wrestling in his home country in the near future. Last year, it was reported that Escobar almost signed with CMLL when his WWE contract expired, but once he was offered a new deal, he decided to stay with the Connecticut-based promotion.

Escobar's last televised appearance in a WWE ring was in February 2025 against Rey Fenix on "WWE SmackDown," but his last official match for the company was this past January during a "WWE NXT" house show against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr..